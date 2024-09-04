Khutbah ritual held at Imam Reza (PBUH) holy shrine

MASHHAD, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The traditional ritual of Khutbah Khani (Oration) on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (BPUH) was held at the holy shrine of the imam in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

The Khutbah ritual was held at the courtyard of Payambar Azam (PBUH) in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Leader’s Representative in Khorasan Razavi province Syatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alam ol-Hoda, Custodian of Astan-e Quds Razavi Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, and also some high-ranking state and military officials.