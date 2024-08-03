Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas Cmdr.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Director of the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm Amin Khader, said the bodies of five people arrived at the medical facility on Saturday morning.

He added they were burned and charred beyond recognition, except for one who was identified as 25-year-old Yaytham Nuriddin Bleidi, a resident of the Tulkarm refugee camp, PressTV reported.

Locals said an Israeli military drone targeted the car with two missiles, killing all of the five young men and setting the vehicle on fire.

Following the airstrike, Israeli forces stormed the area and cordoned off the scene, preventing residents from approaching.

Nevertheless, paramedics and residents managed to pull out the bodies and transfer them to the hospital.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Haitham Balidi, the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement, in Tulkarm, has been martyred following the Israeli drone strike on the vehicle he was traveling in.

Since Israel unleashed a war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily Israeli raids into villages and cities in the occupied territories.

More than 570 Palestinians, including 141 children, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or Zionist settlers since the war began. Nearly 10,000 Palestinians have been detained as well.

At least 39,480 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have also been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past ten months during the regime’s genocidal war.

SD/