Rahimi wins first medal for Iran at Paralympic Games 2024

Rahimi competed against S. Ulambayar from Mongolia in the final in the women’s 52kg weight division and lost by 5:2, winning a silver medal.

This was the last fight on the first day of the Parakwondo competition of the 17th Paralympic Games.

This is the first silver medal in the history of Iranian women's para-taekwondo competitions and the first medal of the Iranian sports caravan in this phase of the games.

Earlier, Rahimi defeated Shao Jian from China 13:2 in the first fight.

She then went on to clinch a 6:4 victory over ME Machado Stumpf from Brazil in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals.

Rahimi won 6-0 in the semifinal match against Ana Japaridze from Georgia and qualified for the final match where she lost but won the silver medal.

