Iran will never submit to provocative acts: Lavrov

It seems that Tel Aviv is the only party that wants to start a big war between Iran and Israel with the intervention of neighboring countries, RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying.

The Israeli regime does not deny the fact that it intends to take advantage of the conditions and opportunities in the region, he added.

While Westerners seek to provoke Iran, the Islamic Republic does not want to submit to provocative acts and has no intention of entering into a major war, he noted.

Referring to the efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, he said that Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria may hold a meeting in the future.

Turkey and Syria managed to hold a meeting in 2023 with the participation of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the intelligence services of the parties.

Lavrov discussed the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

On July 31, the Israeli regime assassinated Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

SD/PR