Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria to hold quadrilateral meeting

Speaking to the Turkish NTV channel, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the representatives of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran will hold a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers to discuss drawing a road map to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus in the coming days.

These representatives will make efforts to normalize Turkey-Syria relations, he said.

Referring to the recent quadrilateral meeting in Moscow, Çavuşoğlu said, "In this meeting, we agreed to prepare the infrastructure for the safe return of Syrian refugees to areas under the control of the Syrian central government."

A large number of Syrian refugees who reside in Turkey want to return to their country, but this process should be done within the framework of international laws and based on the plan of Turkey as the host country, he also said.

The quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey was held in Moscow on May 10.

At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers issued a joint statement, stressing their commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria and preparing a roadmap for developing relations between Damascus and Ankara.

They also said that they had a focused and frank discussion of issues related to resuming the interstate relations between Syria and Turkey in various aspects.

RHM/IRN85123140