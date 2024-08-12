Iraqi Resistance warns US over using airspace against Iran

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee issued the warning in a statement on Monday.

“As the forces of arrogance continue their brutal and treacherous attacks against nations and their Resistance combatants, they persist in their support and protection of the security of the Zionist entity at the expense of the security of the region, without regard for the sovereignty of Iraq or the nations rejecting their criminal policies,” the Iraqi Resistance statement said.

“The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee is not bound by any restrictions. If the American occupation forces once again target our sons in Iraq or exploit its airspace to carry out attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, our response will have no limits,” the statement added, according to PressTV.

The Iraqi groups have been pressing for an end to the presence of foreign forces in Iraq for more than a decade after a US-led coalition invaded the country in blatant violation of international law based on false claims of it owning weapons of mass destruction.

There are nearly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of, what Washington claims to be, a fighting force against Daesh.

The US has maintained its presence, although, the Arab countries and their allies defeated the Takfiri terrorist group in late 2017.

In 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of the expulsion of the foreign forces after a US drone strike assassinated Iran's top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, and the PMU’s deputy commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis outside Baghdad International Airport.

During the past months, the Iraqi Iraqi Resistance has launched multiple attacks on the Israeli regime's vital targets both in Eilat and Haifa, including the latter’s airport and oil refinery.

It has also launched joint operations along with Yemeni forces against Israeli ports and Israel-linked ships since the regime’s brutal onslaught started on the besieged Gaza Strip.

MP/