Ashtiani appointed deputy Chief of Staff of Iran Armed Forces

Accordingly, the introduction ceremony of the previous and new deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces was held on Wednesday in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani replaced Aziz Nasirzadeh the previous deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and his unflinching efforts were appreciated.

On July 1, 2018, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces at the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Gen. Ashtiani was the Minister of Defense at the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi.

