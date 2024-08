Iran is set to face Italy on Thursday in the next step of the tournament with hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Arash Sadeghiani is leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

Previously in the tournament, Iran secured victories against Libya and Tunisia but suffered a loss to Egypt.

The maiden edition of the U17 World Championship started in Sofia, Bulgaria on Aug. 24 and will run until 31.

