Iran to meet Libya at FIVB Boys’ U17 World C'ship opener

The 16 best U17 men’s national teams on the planet begin on Saturday the race to claim the first-ever world title in the age group as the maiden edition starts in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

With matches split between the Levski Sofia sports hall and the Hristo Botev volleyball hall, the tournament will have eight days of action from Aug. 24-31 – there will be one day off on Aug. 28, between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

Featuring national teams representing all five continental confederations, the event will start with four pools of four teams each. Host Bulgaria are in Pool A, alongside European rival Spain, Mexico, and the Chinese Taipei.

Pool B will feature Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, and Iran.

Iran will start the campaign with Libya in their opening match. Iran will face Tunisia and Egypt in Pool B in the following days.

Pool C has representatives from South America – Argentina -, Europe – Italy – and the NORCECA region – Cuba and Puerto Rico. Finally, Pool D has two national teams from South America – Brazil and Chile -, one from Europe – Belgium – and another one from Asia – Uzbekistan.

All 16 national teams will advance to the Round of 16 and their pool positions will determine their matchups. The eight teams that prevail in their first elimination matches move forward to the quarterfinals, while the losers play the playoffs from ninth to 16th place, volleyballworld.com reported.

AMK/TT