Iran’s Kamyab Abdollahifar scored 20 points and Khaled Elfeki led the Egyptians with 22 points.

Arash Sadeghiani’s team will face Chile in Round of 16.

Iran had defeated Libya 3-0 and Tunisia in their first two matches.

The maiden edition of the U17 World Championship started in Sofia, Bulgaria on Aug. 24 and will run until 31.

MNA