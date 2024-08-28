  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Aug 28, 2024, 8:02 AM

Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze

Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Ukraine's drones set several oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya oil depot in Russia's Rostov region, several Russian sources reported on Wednesday.

Rostov's governor, Vasily Golubev, said in a Telegram post that four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region, but made no mention of an attack on an oil depot.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russia's security services, said that three tanks were burning after two drones fell on the territory of the oil depot.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The attack comes while tanks were still on fire at another Rostov's oil depot, in the Proletarsk district, some 10 days after the depot was attacked, Russian Telegram channels report.

Separately, Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region that also borders Ukraine said that debris from a Ukraine-launched drone over the region sparked a fire "near explosive objects." Gusev added that there was no detonation.

The fire has since been extinguished, Gusev said on Telegram, and residents from two settlements who were temporarily evacuated were returning to their homes.

MP/PR/6209126

News ID 220311

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News