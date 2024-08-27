Russia launches massive drone, missile strikes across Ukraine

The strikes were among the largest such aerial attacks since the war began in 2022, with Russia using at least 127 missiles and 109 drones in an attack that lasted over eight hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ABC News reported.

Critical infrastructure, the energy sector, and railroads were targeted in the attack, Zelenskyy said.

At least seven people were killed and at least 47 others injured as a result of the attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram on Monday.

Kyiv was among the 15 areas throughout Ukraine struck in the attack, which began early in the morning and continued into the afternoon, lasting for at least 12 hours, officials said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had carried out a "massive strike with long-range precision weapons," including some that were launched from the sea. Russian drones were sent to strike "critical energy infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

SD/