  1. World
  2. Europe
Aug 27, 2024, 1:37 PM

Russia launches massive drone, missile strikes across Ukraine

Russia launches massive drone, missile strikes across Ukraine

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Russia launched a large-scale attack across Ukraine on Monday, sending drones and cruise and ballistic missiles toward at least 15 regions, Ukrainian officials said.

The strikes were among the largest such aerial attacks since the war began in 2022, with Russia using at least 127 missiles and 109 drones in an attack that lasted over eight hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ABC News reported.

Critical infrastructure, the energy sector, and railroads were targeted in the attack, Zelenskyy said.

At least seven people were killed and at least 47 others injured as a result of the attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram on Monday.

Kyiv was among the 15 areas throughout Ukraine struck in the attack, which began early in the morning and continued into the afternoon, lasting for at least 12 hours, officials said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had carried out a "massive strike with long-range precision weapons," including some that were launched from the sea. Russian drones were sent to strike "critical energy infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

SD/

News ID 220265

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News