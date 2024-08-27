Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Terrorists killed at least 39 people in several attacks on Monday. The so-called terrorist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, Press TV reported.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said the attacks, which led to the death of police officers and civilians, is strongly condemned by Tehran.

The spokesman offered condolences to the bereaved and expressed sympathy with the Pakistani government and nation.

“The Islamic Republic opposes and condemns terrorism of any kind and stands by the government and people of neighboring and brotherly country Pakistan in the fighting against this evil phenomenon.”

The Iranian official also offered condolences to the government of Bangladesh upon huge flooding there, which has been without precedent in decades.

The Iranian spokesman said the government and people of Iran stand by the Bangladeshi nation during these hard times.

MNA