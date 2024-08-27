More than 70 killed in armed attacks in Pakistan Balochistan

The country’s military said 14 soldiers and police, as well as 21 militants, were killed in fighting after the largest of the attacks, which targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in Lasbela district, Al Jazeera reported.

In a separate attack in Musakhel district, local officials said at least 23 civilians were killed after attackers determined they were from Punjab, with 35 vehicles set ablaze.

In Kalat, 10 people were reported to have been killed – five police and five civilians – after a police post and a highway were attacked.

On the same day, rail traffic with Quetta was suspended following blasts on a rail bridge in the town of Bolan, linking the provincial capital to the rest of Pakistan, as well as on a rail link to neighboring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.

Police said they had found six as yet unidentified bodies near the site of the attack on the railway bridge.

SD/