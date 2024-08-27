Insurgents want to create division between Islamabad, Beijing

Attacks by the insurgent groups in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan aimed at stopping development projects that form part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said on Tuesday.

"The insurgent groups want to stop CPEC and development projects," Sharif said in a televised address to cabinet, reiterating that the insurgent groups also wanted to drive a wedge between Islamabad and Beijing.

Pakistan has not been able to fully build the infrastructure needed to tap mineral resources in Balochistan, and has sought China's help in developing the province.

More than 70 people were killed on August 27 in four assaults amid several reported incidents of violence in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, according to military and police officials.

The country’s military said 14 soldiers and police, as well as 21 insurgents, were killed in fighting after the largest of the attacks, which targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in Lasbela district, Al Jazeera reported.

MA/PR