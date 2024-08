The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the Iranian students on their win in the 17th edition of International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA).

Iranian female student Hannaneh Khorram-Dashti, and her teammates Arvin Rasoulzadeh, Mohammad-Mahdi Keshavarzi, Ariya Fateh-Kerdari, and Ali Naderi won the gold medals for Iran in the IOAA.

The contest was held in Brazil, from August 17 to 27, where more than 250 students from 57 countries participated.

