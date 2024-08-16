Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Indonesia on National Day

In a congratulatory message, President Pezeshkian emphasized, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that deepening the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Indonesia in various fields will help strengthen unity, amity and evermore solidarity of the Islamic Ummah as well as spread of the international peace and stability.”

Considering the historical ties and common interests of the two countries, as well as the many capacities available in various fields, “I hope that we will witness the continuation of closer relations, stable friendship and further strengthening the relations between the two countries,” President Pezeshkian added.

