Aug 16, 2024, 3:08 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Indonesia on National Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the National Day of Indonesia to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, government and the people of the country.

In a congratulatory message, President Pezeshkian emphasized, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that deepening the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Indonesia in various fields will help strengthen unity, amity and evermore solidarity of the Islamic Ummah as well as spread of the international peace and stability.”

Considering the historical ties and common interests of the two countries, as well as the many capacities available in various fields, “I hope that we will witness the continuation of closer relations, stable friendship and further strengthening the relations between the two countries,” President Pezeshkian added.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

