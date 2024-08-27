National unity best way to defeat foreign sanctions

The new Iranian president made the remarks in his and other members of his cabinet meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday.

"If unity is achieved inside the country and among the Islamic Ummah, the United States, Europe and other countries that cruelly support the crimes of the genocidal Zionist regime will fail," the president said

"The people's satisfaction with the officials depends on their behavior with the people," the president said, stressing that the officials' conduct should be based on fairness and respectfulness.

He further said that he and his cabinet will try to serve the people in the best possible way, calling himself and all the government officials as the servants of the people.

Pezeshkian further said that his cabinet will have a roadmap for the country's foreign relations, calling on the ambassadors and diplomats to serve the country's national interests in the trade and economic field by helping the Iranian merchants and exporters.

He further stressed that the three principles outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution including "dignity", "wisdom" and "expediency" would guide the path of foreign relations in his administration.

KI/6208621