Modi shares Ukraine visit ‘insights’ with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to local Indian media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said they discussed the Ukraine war and exchanged perspectives. Modi said he conveyed his insights from his Ukraine visit to Putin.

Modi said, “Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Separately, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a readout said Modi called for talks between the stakeholders to resolve the conflict.

“PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” said the PMO.

There was no readout by the Kremlin or any remarks by Russian Foreign Ministry by the time the story was published.

The Modi-Putin call comes a day after Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden. In that call too, Modi had discussed the Ukraine conflict and had briefed Biden about his Ukraine visit.

“While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability,” said the readout by the PMO.

