Biden holds talk with India’s Modi after Ukraine visit

Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he spoke to Biden about “India’s full support for early return of peace and stability” in Ukraine.

Modi also in a post emphasized that he spoke with US President Biden on India’s concern about the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh after this month’s ouster of the country’s long-serving prime minister., AP reported.

The White House in a statement said Biden commended Modi’s engagement with Ukraine as well as his visit last week to Poland one of Ukraine’s closest Eastern European allies.

“We welcome any other country that wants to help President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy work towards this just peace, and any country that’s willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelensky’s perspective, by hearing him out,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said during the meeting. “It’s our highest priority.”

Local Indian media also reported that Modi on Tuesday held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey his insights from his Ukraine visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MA/PR