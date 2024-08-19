India PM Modi to visit Ukraine

This will be Modi's first trip to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the foreign ministry said, adding that he would also be visiting Poland, according to Reuters. Indian media have reported that Modi is expected to visit the two countries, possibly from Aug. 21 to 23.

Modi's visit also coincided with the July 9-10 NATO summit in Washington at which the allies moved to bolster Ukraine and counter Russia.

The US said it raised concerns with India about its ties with Russia but also added that the relationship gives New Delhi an ability to urge Putin to end the war.

Top Indian diplomats have since held regular talks with their Ukrainian counterparts, with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar calling Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba to discuss further developing bilateral ties.

MNA