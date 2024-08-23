Modi arrives in Ukraine for first visit ever by an Indian PM

The details of Modi’s agenda in Kyiv have not been disclosed.

According to TASS, the visit will last just a few hours.

Modi arrived in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up his visit to Poland. On Thursday, he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw. The two sides developed a plan for cooperation for the next few years as they resolved to elevate their ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

The Indian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that, in Ukraine, Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. They will discuss political, trade, economic, investment, educational, and cultural aspects of bilateral ties, including humanitarian exchanges and assistance. They will also talk about the Ukraine conflict.

At a news conference in Warsaw, Modi said India was ready to cooperate with friendly countries to restore peace and stability as soon as possible.

