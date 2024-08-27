Growing arms race btw. Yerevan, Baku concern for peace talks

"Radio France Internationale” (RFI) website in an analysis discussed the issue and noted that fears are rising that Azerbaijan and Armenia are entering an arms race which could underline peace talks and trigger a new conflict.

A professor of the International Relations at Ankara’s Middle East Technical University Huseyin Bagci said that the Turkish defense industry and Turkish military equipment will be providing further arms to protest Azerbaijan.

According to him, the Republic of Azerbaijan is also turning to another ally for advanced weaponry. Israel is much better in this respect. Azerbaijan buys the highest technology from Tel Aviv and Israel is providing it.

In response to its loss of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia is also ramping up its military capabilities, with France leading the supply of new, sophisticated weaponry, he maintained.

Yerevan maintains that its rearmament is purely for self-defense.

Earlier this month, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces exchanged fire in a border skirmish, underscoring the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Both Baku and Yerevan insist their military enhancements are for defensive purposes.

MNA