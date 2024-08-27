US holds confidential talks of strike plans with Ukraine

The US administration confirmed that talks with Ukraine on prospects of increasing the depth of strikes by US-made weapons against the Russian territory continue and these discussions will not be made public, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at an online briefing.

"This is not a new desire by President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky by any stretch. He's made his concerns known to us privately, and he certainly has made his concerns known to everybody publicly, and we understand why he's doing that; his country's under attack. But as I've said many, many times, we'll keep the conversations with the Ukrainians going, but we're going to keep them private and I have no changes to our policies with respect to US weapons to speak to today or no guidelines [on this issue] to talk to," Kirby said, TASS reported.

