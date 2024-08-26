Kiev claims more territory seized in ongoing Kursk incursion

In his nightly video on his X account on Sunday, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to three kilometers and taken control of two more settlements, although he did not name them.

Describing the situation of the war in Ukraine, he added, "Today, Russia also targeted the Sumy region, as well as Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk with KAB bombs."

He also announced that yesterday, the Russian army's missile attacks killed one person and injured seven others.

Earlier, Zelenskyy in his remarks over the Ukrainian attacks said that the incursion into Kursk was launched "preventively" to stop Russia from occupying the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

AMK/FNA1724653998144759793