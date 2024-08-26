Israeli drone attacks a car in Sidon, S Lebanon (+VIDEO)

Lebanese local media announced that an Israeli regime's drone targeted a car in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

Also, the Zionist regime fighter jets targeted the town of Tayr Harfa in the south of Lebanon.

Local sources say the regime's effort to assassinate a Hamas official in the attack has been unsuccessful.

These attacks came as Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement on Sunday targeted the occupied territories with hundreds of missiles and drones in response to the assassination of one of its senior commanders named 'Fuad Shukr'.

MNA