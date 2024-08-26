Hezbollah launches drone, missile attacks on occupied lands

The northern areas of the occupied territories have been targeted by drone and missile attacks from southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera reported that northern areas of the occupied territories were targeted by the missile and drone attacks as the meeting of the Chief of General Staff of the US Army and the Zionist regime was taking place.

Lebanese-based Al-Manar correspondent reported that Kamikaze drones have been launched to the West Galilee in north of the occupied territories, and sirens went off in 15 Zionist settlements subsequently.

Al-Manar correspondent reported the Resistance's drones crossed the border into occupied territories in ​​"Ayelet HaShahar " in the Upper Galilee.

The Zionist media reported one day after the preemptive action, the siren sounded again in different areas of Galilee and the situation is still the same as before.

MNA