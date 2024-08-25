Iran thrash Tunisia at FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World C'ship

Iran’s Kamyab Abdollahifar scored eight points and Omar Hfaiedh led the Tunisian team with eight points, Tehran Times reported on Sunday.

Arash Sadeghiani’s team will face powerhouses Egypt in Pool B on Monday.

They had defeated Libya 3-0 in their first match.

The maiden edition of the U17 World Championship is being held in Sofia, Bulgaria from Aug. 24 to 31.

The top eight teams in four groups will move forward to the quarterfinals, while the losers play the playoffs from ninth to 16th place.

MNA