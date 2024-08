Iran's U-17 volleyball team secured a 3-2 victory over Bulgaria (25-21, 21-25, 26-28, 25-19, and 15-10) on Tuesday.

The team will be facing Brazil in their third match on Wednesday.

In the previous match, Iran suffered a 3-2 defeat against Italy in the tournament's opening game.

Arash Sadeghiani is leading the Iranian team in the competition.

The 2024 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-17 World Championship will be held in Bulgaria from August 24 to 31.

