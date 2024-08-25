  1. Culture
Arbaeen Day marked in Turkey's Istanbul

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The people in the Turkish city of Istanbul marked the anniversary of the fortieth day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam by holding a ceremony.

The 19th Universal Arbaeen Mourning Ceremony was held in Istanbul. The program at Bağcılar district in the metropolitan city was organized by the Ahl al-Bayt Scholars Association and the Ahl al-Bayt Youth Association.

The motto of this year's program was determined as "From Karbala to Gaza". Speeches were made on both Karbala and Gaza tragedies. The attendees condemned the genocide in Palestinian lands by the occupying Israel. 

For the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt who could not go to Karbala in Iraq, Arbaeen mourning ceremonies are held in many cities and villages in Türkiye and around the world.

