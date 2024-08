TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Concurrent with the Arbaeen rituals, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), and his true companions in Karbala, leader of the Islamic Revolution hosted a mourning ceremony at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini.

