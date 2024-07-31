Erdoğan reacts to assassination of Hamas leader

“This assassination aims to undermine the noble resistance of Gaza and the righteous struggle of Palestinians,” Erdoğan said in a statement on X, recalling similar attacks on several other Palestinian politicians like Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, both co-founders of Hamas.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

Ankara, which maintains good relations with Hamas, in a statement accused Israel of wanting to expand the war in Gaza to the entire region. Erdoğan met Haniyeh in Istanbul as recently as April.

He said a “stronger” stance by the Muslim world and humanity’s alliance would end Israel’s “tyranny and genocide in Gaza and terrorism in our region.”

“Türkiye will continue trying every route, pushing every door and supporting Palestinians with all our means,” Erdoğan added, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned also the 'heinous' assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Turkish Foreign Ministry says the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh once again demonstrates that Israel's Netanyahu cabinet has no intention of achieving peace.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

