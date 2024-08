Parl. holds last day of reviewing nominees qualifications

On Wednesday morning, the Iranian Parliament held the 9th open session under the chairmanship of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to continue the reviewing of the qualifications of the nominees proposed by President Pezeshkian.

Today is the last day to review the qualifications of the proposed ministers and the Iranian lawmakers are set to to vote on the qualifications of the proposed ministers.

On August 11, the Iranian Parliament received the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:

Alireza Kazemi for the Ministry of Education

Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad

Amin Hossein Rostami for Ministry of Justice

Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence

Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior

Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Petroleum

Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy

Ahmad Donyamali for the Ministry of Sport and Youth

