Earthquake shakes central Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – An earthquake shook Iran's Isfahan province on Tuesday afternoon.

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook Iran's Isfahan province on Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake occurred in Semirom around 12:02 a.m. local time.

There have been no reports of possible casualties or damages.

