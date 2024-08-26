5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Portugal coast

The shocks were most intense in the Sines, Lisbon and Setúbal areas, with reports on social media of the earthquake being felt as far as Porto, and even Spain and Morocco.

The Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute (IPMA) has since revised the earthquake's magnitude to 5.3 on the Richter scale, Euronews reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:11 am local time (6:11 am CET), with its epicentre 58 kilometres west of Sines, on the high seas, and at a depth of 21 kilometers.

In a statement issued Monday morning, the Portuguese government said it was "in close coordination with all the relevant services" following the earthquake.

It reassured that there was no record of personal or material damage and appealed to the population to remain calm and follow the recommendations of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.

MP/PR