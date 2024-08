A volcano has erupted in Russia's far east after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck early on Sunday, local time.

Plumes of ash erupted 5 kilometers into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggered a "code red" warning for aircraft, ABC News reported.

The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a potential second quake could come "within 24 hours" with a magnitude approaching 9.0.

MP/PR