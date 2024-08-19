US delivers different weapons, ammunitions to Tel Aviv

The US military aid delivered to the occupying regime of Israel has reached over $11 billion since the beginning of the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

A few days ago, some informed security sources announced that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) approved a special arms sales deal including sending the advanced aircrafts, valued at $40 million, to beef up the air superiority of the Zionist regime in the West Asia.

Back on August 14, a news source reported that the United States is sending a new multi-billion dollar military package for Israel amid the regime’s genocidal war against Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The US State Department told Congress that it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy some 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

MNA