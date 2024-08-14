US approves $20 bn in weapon sales to Israel amid Gaza war

The US State Department told Congress on Tuesday that it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy some 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

In total, US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel.

According to the Pentagon, part of these arms would be immediately available for delivery.

The new US military aid comes despite claims by Washington that it is supporting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip where Israel has been waging a genocidal war since early October 7, 2023.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/Press TV