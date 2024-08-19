Putin invites Pezeshkian to attend BRICS summit

"We have received Mr. Putin's invitation from Mr. Pezeshkian for the upcoming BRICS summit," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said while speaking to the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday.

There is an opportunity to exchange opinions between the officials of the two sides, and a comprehensive long-term agreement can be signed in the future, he added.

The most important BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22nd to 24th.

MP/85572382