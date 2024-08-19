Balloon provide free internet access to Arbaeen pilgrims

Internet balloons provide communication services in special and critical situations, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Eissa Zarepour said.

Currently, one of these balloons provides free internet to pilgrims at the Mehran crossing border, the Iranian ICT minister said.

For several years, on the occasion of Arbaeen, the Iranian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has provided special services for pilgrims, one of which is the balloons whose function is to provide free internet.

Usually on foot, for about 20 days, the pilgrims trek hundreds of kilometres from cities around Iraq and Iran to the holy city of Karbala where they commemorate the martyrs in the battle of Imam Hussein (AS).

Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (AS) and son of Imam Ali (AS), was martyred in 680 AD on the plains of Karbala in a battle against the forces of Yazid.

To mark the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) – the traditional mourning period – the pilgrims arrive in Karbala to pay tribute at his shrine, which is surrounded by millions on the final day of Arbaeen.

Along the route, volunteers set up stations to provide the pilgrims with food, water and shelter while people from the villages along the way keep their doors open to anyone who needs a place to stop.

Many pilgrims opt to walk 80km (50 miles) from the nearby city of Najaf, where Imam Ali, Hussein’s father, is buried, to Karbala.

