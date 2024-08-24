Palestine: Today’s Karbala

Every year millions of pilgrims from throughout the world take part in the Arbaeen march in Iraq, walking the distance between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Usually on foot, for about 20 days, the pilgrims trek hundreds of kilometers from cities around Iraq and Iran to the holy city of Karbala where they commemorate the martyrs in the battle of Imam Hussein (AS).

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

In this religious gathering, pilgrims commemorate the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain PBUH, who is a symbol of love and sacrifice.

This year, the story of the Arbaeen procession is quite different due to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Palestine.

Muslims making the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq are seizing the opportunity to show their solidarity with Palestine considering the genocide Palestinians are subjected to in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that over 40,220 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

Mawkibs, platforms to promote Palestinian cause

Thousands of Mawkibs have been organized inside and outside Iraq to serve the pilgrims of the Arbaeen ritual.

The places are considered pavilions to showcase solidarity with Palestinians.

The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, recognized as the largest global gathering, has gained new significance this year due to the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Traditionally commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala, the event has evolved into a platform to raise awareness about the Palestinian struggle amid the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza.

This year's 80-kilometer journey from Najaf to Karbala, walked by millions of pilgrims, has prominently featured Palestinian symbols, boldly denouncing the war crimes affecting the besieged Gaza Strip over the past 10 months.

The governor of Karbala attended the global campaign wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh as a sign of solidarity, reflecting a broader trend among participants who also donned the Keffiyeh in support of the Palestinian cause.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour