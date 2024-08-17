Maximum pressure policy against Iran failed: Report

In an op-ed in the Washington Post on Friday, Fareed Zakaria questioned the so-called maximum pressure policy adopted by the US on Iran.

Since President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, US policy toward Iran has been one of “maximum pressure”, he said.

He added that the number of sanctions against Iran rose from 370 under Barack Obama to over 1,500 during the Trump administration, making the country the most sanctioned on the planet.

The Biden administration has mostly continued the Trump policy, with a few modifications and relaxations, he further noted.

What has been the result of the Trump-Biden policy of maximum pressure? Zakaria asked.

Freed from the constraints of the nuclear deal, Iran has massively advanced its nuclear program, he underlined.

“It now has 30 times more enriched uranium than the deal allowed, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

