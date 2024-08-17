Russian-Iranian art exhibition underway in Moscow

The festival presents 200 best works of the contest participants from Russia and Iran. The idea of the exhibition is to convey the image of another country through art. Thus, many paintings depict views of cities, scenes from history and folklore, national cuisine, inhabitants and famous personalities of the two countries. In particular, one of the Iranian painters brought a portrait of Chekhov to the exhibition.

In an exclusive commentary to TV BRICS, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, who was present at the opening of the event, spoke about the role of culture in strengthening ties between the states.

"Such events are very important because the stable relations between countries are based on culture and the language of art, the closeness of peoples and mutual understanding between them. Russia and Iran are cradles of art in artistic terms and have much in common. This brings our peoples closer together," the diplomat said.

Organisers and guests of the exhibition note that the painters managed to penetrate into another culture and realistically convey its spirit.

In turn, the festival participants drew attention to the commonality of the cultures of Russia and Iran. Svetlana Zubareva, the winner of the festival, told TV BRICS about this. In her work, she depicted the inhabitants of the Iranian city of Qom against the background of its most famous landmark – the Shrine of Fatima Masumeh.

"People are the main wealth of any country. And Iran's architecture is beautiful in itself. At the same time, the architectural styles in our countries have a lot in common. For example, elements such as domes, arches and towers. The colour schemes of the buildings are also very similar. Elements present in Russian culture are also found in Iranian culture. It turns out that we are very close," the artist stated.

"Patterns of Friendship" is the first joint art project of the two countries. The event is organised by the Iranian Embassy together with the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture. The curators are Sare Art Gallery in Russia and Artibition Gallery in Iran.

Source: TV BRICS