International Iran CONFAIR Expo 2024 inaugurated in Tehran

In the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Abdollahi stated that not only the domestically-manufactured products enjoy high quality for being exported from the country, but also these products’ prices are affordable and offered with the fair and reasonable prices.

The construction industry has experienced an upward trend in the recent years, he said, adding that Iran is leading country in the field of producing the quality construction materials in a way that the country currently exports its construction materials to other countries.

The chairman emphasized that the export of technical and engineering services should be facilitated in the country.

The exhibition will run through until September 1, 2024.

MA/IRN85582360