US support for Israel makes Washington liable for prosecution

“The Zionist regime is a racist terrorist regime that has been engaged in gross and systematic violations of the basic rights of the Palestinian people and perpetrating crimes against humanity for several decades with the full support from the West, especially the United States, the senior Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on his X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

The Israeli regime has killed 40,000 innocent Palestinian people, including some 15,000 children, and injured more than 100,000 people in the Gaza Strip during its genocidal war since October last year, according to Kan'ani.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October, thousands of Palestinian people have also been missing under the rubble, he added.

He also slammed the US officials for brazenly calling Palestinians and Resistance groups terrorists and expressing support for the Tel Aviv regime which is committing crimes.

With this absurd and false logic, the American government supports the genocide of Palestinians by providing financial, weapon, and political support to Israel, he added.

He said the US's all-out support for Israel is an absolute disgrace and makes Washington liable for prosecution, which can be pursued through legal channels.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

