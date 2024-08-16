Iran, Qatar FMs discuss ceasefire in besieged Gaza Strip

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged views on latest developments in Gaza and mediation to achieve a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in a statement announced on Thursday night that Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a telephone conversation with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and discussed the latest situation in Gaza and efforts to mediate for achieving ceasefire.

During this call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, exploring ways to bolster and develop bilateral relations, reviewing the latest situation in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and also the latest developments related to the efforts for joint mediation in order to end the war, the statement added.

Additionally, the two top diplomats emphasized the de-escalation in the region.

The Qatari capital of Doha hosted a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday in order to continue talks to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced that it has not sent a representative to this meeting, and the agenda of this movement is to review the plan proposed by US President Joe Biden.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6197051