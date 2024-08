The 54-year-old coach most recently worked as head coach of Romanian team Dinamo București.

The Greek coach started his coaching career in Papagou Athens B.C. in 1993 and has worked in Panathinaikos, AEK Athens, and Peristeri Athens.

Manolopoulos replaced Turkish coach Hakan Demir in Team Melli.

Iran basketball federation had been linked with Marco Ramondino from Italy and Slovenian coach Radovan Trifunović but hired the Greek coach at last.

