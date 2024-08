The 54-year-old coach, who has most recently worked as the head coach of Romanian basketball team Dinamo București, was named the head coach of Iran on Tuesday.

He has previously worked in Greek teams Papagou Athens, Panathinaikos, AEK Athens, and Peristeri Athens.

Manolopoulos replaced Turkish coach Hakan Demir in Iran's basketball team.

