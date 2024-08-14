Official urges Arbaeen pilgrimages to use Bashmaq border

During a Wednesday visit to the Bashmaq crossing border, Mir-Ahmadi emphasized that the Bashmaq and Tamarchin borders are officially approved border crossings that can facilitate the travels of pilgrims, particularly during hot weather.

He highlighted that the Patriotic Union of Iraq's Kurdistan Region has made transportation for pilgrims from the Bashmaq border of Marivan County in western Iranian Kordestan Province to Sulaymaniyah of Iraq free of charge.

Mir-Ahmadi also assured that all necessary conditions for a safe and comfortable journey for the pilgrims have been arranged at the Bashmaq border.

He anticipates an increase in pilgrim traffic through the Bashmaq border compared to last year.

Officials asked the pilgrims to travel to Iraq through other land border crossings, such as Khosravi, Bashmaq, and Tamarchin to reduce the traffic load at the Mehran border gate.

Iranian, Pakistani, and Azerbaijani Arbaeen pilgrims use six border crossings of Khosravi, Mehran, Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Tamarchin, and Bashmaq in the west, northwest, and southwest of Iran for crossing into Iraq to go to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS). The Arbaeen pilgrimage takes place between Ashura and Arbaeen days.

AMK/TSN3139550