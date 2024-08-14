Zarif voices his unconditional support of Pezeshkian govt.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his X account that he had a friendly phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He stressed that regardless of his official position, he would support the Pezeshkian government.

Zarif was appointed as the strategic deputy of the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on August 1st, but he announced his resignation in a post he published Sunday night on his social media account.

He stressed that his resignation does not mean disappointment with President Pezeshkian, asking everyone to support Pezeshkian administration.

Referring to the list of the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, principalist politicians who were the rival party of Pezeshkian in presidential elections, criticized the definition of national unity to form the cabinet from the reformists' point of view, especially Mohammad Javad Zarif.

